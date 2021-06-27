100 Mile Legion elects new executive

100 Mile Legion elects new executive

Heather Prodnuk was elected as the president-elect last week

100 Mile House’s Legion Branch 260 has a new executive board.

Heather Prodnuk was elected as the president-elect Monday. The former secretary said there was a good turnout from the Legion’s 320 members. Dianne Delmage was elected vice-president, Jackie Searls as secretary, Jenelle Duroche as treasurer and Gary McTague and Brent Connell as directors.

“We see great days ahead for Branch 260,” Prodnuk said. “We have a new executive, it’s a new journey for our Legion and a bright future for all our vets and members.”

Prodnuk said the new executive will focus on supporting veterans and current members but also work on attracting new people, by offering a one-year free membership to Cadets aging out. The goal is to return the Legion to its pre-pandemic consistency and make positive changes going forward.

She reminds people the Legion is open for business and she hopes it will soon reopen its kitchen, and get the dances and other activities going.

“We welcome any new people. If they want to join our Legion, we’re open Wednesdays to Saturdays 1 to 7 p.m. Come join us, it’s going to be a happening place.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

