Late-night fire claims home in 100 Mile House

100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish a house fire on Scott Road on the night of Friday, Sept. 29. The fire fully consumed the home though the occupants, a family of four, were able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish a house fire on Scott Road on the night of Friday, Sept. 29. The fire fully consumed the home though the occupants, a family of four, were able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish a house fire on Scott Road on the night of Friday, Sept. 29. The fire fully consumed the home though the occupants, a family of four, were able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Fire Rescue works to extinguish a house fire on Scott Road on the night of Friday, Sept. 29. The fire fully consumed the home thought the occupants, a family of four, were able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A home on Scott Road burned to the ground late Friday night.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:32 p.m. on Sep. 29 finding the home fully engulfed upon arrival. Fire chief Dave Bissat said fire crews quickly worked to establish a wet line around the property to protect neighbouring homes as members of the 100 Mile House RCMP secured the scene.

“At this time (9 p.m.) we’re just working on putting the fire out,” Bissat said. “We don’t know the cause.”

Bissat confirmed that the occupants of the house, a family of four, all escaped the fire unharmed. However, several pets did not escape the blaze and perished.

Witnesses at the scene said the fire engulfed the house quickly and that several loud bangs came from the structure as it burned. When asked why the fire seemed to have spread so quickly, Bissat said the department won’t know until the fire is fully extinguished and an investigation has been completed.

As of 9:30 p.m. the fire had largely been knocked down leaving the home, across from Big Country Lanes, reduced to its frame. Both 100 Mile Fire Rescue and the RCMP are investigating the fire’s cause.

100 Mile HouseHouse fire