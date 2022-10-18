BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)

A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

READ ALSO: Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMP

Previous story
Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward
Next story
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

Just Posted

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson spoke out against the high cost of fuel this week.
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA presses government to address ‘skyrocketing’ cost of fuel

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson is cautiously optimistic about the findings of the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission which could see his riding grow to include Clearwater and Barriere. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Doerkson said most of the commission’s findings are good for rural B.C.

When it comes to cops and other public servants, the phrase ‘I’m your boss’ is unlikely to get you very far. (Black Press file photo)
You’re not the boss

David Liang of People Power Farm had plenty of onions for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market ends on a high note