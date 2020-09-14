Black Press file photo.

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

A CN Rail train has derailed in Hope, causing approximately 20 cars to crash off the tracks.

The company said by email their crews are responding to the incident which happened earlier this morning, Sept. 14.

“Preliminary information indicates that approximately 20 cars derailed. There are no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time,” CN Rail said.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

One driver who witnessed the wreck said emergency vehicles were just starting to show up at around 6 a.m.

The crash site is beside the Hunter’s Creek westbound exit off of Highway 1.

Updates coming.

