Lake of the Trees Bible Camp brings back its annual auction after 8-year hiatus

Proceeds will go to new docks, waterfront trampoline and sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go

Tom McIntosh and a group of kids launch a rocket at the camp. File photo.

The Lake of the Trees Bible Camp has brought their annual Dessert and Auction event back from its eight-year hiatus. The event will run on April 6.

“We feel just the value of gathering the camp constituents, you might say, people who are loyalists, to be able to come to have an event together and celebrate all the great work that’s happening with the kids and youth of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo,” said Tom McIntosh, director. “We’re looking for the people that camp has mattered to them over the years to be able to come.”

The event went on hiatus, according to McIntosh, due to a different approach on fundraising, which he said worked, but also because locals had been so heavily canvased in the past.

As of now, 130 items have been made available for the silent and paddle auctions from local businesses. People can also expect various types of desserts, ranging from cakes to pies at the event. McIntosh, however, will however not be doing any baking.

“I’m just the gatherer and it’s been remarkable. The generosity of this community and area. It’s unbelievable. It’s not easy being a local business owner and yet they’re the ones that are the first to step up to give to the kids of 100 Mile House and area. It’s given me a lot of food for thought for next time I want to shop at Amazon or costco.ca or whatever.”

The items range from gift certificates to local restaurants, gift baskets from local businesses as well as products ranging from toys to tools and clothing items. McIntosh said he thinks people of all backgrounds – men, women, young parents and grandparents – will be satisfied with the items.

He also said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the auction will stay at the camp.

“The vast majority of campers are from 100 Mile and the Cariboo area. We will help them in a couple of specific ways. One is our new dock that we’re building. Our nine-year-old docks needed to be replaced quite badly and [other] capital projects like that. There’s also our 12-year-old blob, which is our 40-foot long waterfront trampoline. It’s still going but we need to think of replacing it.”

The money will also go into sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go to the camp. In between the two auctions, there will be a presentation about the camp, which turns 50 this year, and its value to the children and some of its impact on people.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be bought at the camp’s website, www.lakeofthetrees.com. Otherwise, tickets are $20 at the door. It starts at 6 p.m. and is at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window
Next story
WLIB councillor releases rehabiltated eagle he rescued with his wife

Just Posted

Lake of the Trees Bible Camp brings back its annual auction after 8-year hiatus

Proceeds will go to new docks, waterfront trampoline and sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go

Swap, sell and get guidance on gardening in 100 Mile House

Getting ready to plant your vegetable garden? The community is invited to… Continue reading

Deteriorating health a problem for living situation

‘Reg learned how to fight for every minute of life’

Speech arts kick off 100 Mile’s Festival of the Arts

‘Such a gift to the kids.’

CWHL and the NWHL

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read