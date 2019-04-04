Lake of the Trees Bible Camp brings back its annual auction after 8-year hiatus

Proceeds will go to new docks, waterfront trampoline and sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go

The Lake of the Trees Bible Camp has brought their annual Dessert and Auction event back from its eight-year hiatus. The event will run on April 6.

“We feel just the value of gathering the camp constituents, you might say, people who are loyalists, to be able to come to have an event together and celebrate all the great work that’s happening with the kids and youth of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo,” said Tom McIntosh, director. “We’re looking for the people that camp has mattered to them over the years to be able to come.”

The event went on hiatus, according to McIntosh, due to a different approach on fundraising, which he said worked, but also because locals had been so heavily canvased in the past.

As of now, 130 items have been made available for the silent and paddle auctions from local businesses. People can also expect various types of desserts, ranging from cakes to pies at the event. McIntosh, however, will however not be doing any baking.

“I’m just the gatherer and it’s been remarkable. The generosity of this community and area. It’s unbelievable. It’s not easy being a local business owner and yet they’re the ones that are the first to step up to give to the kids of 100 Mile House and area. It’s given me a lot of food for thought for next time I want to shop at Amazon or costco.ca or whatever.”

The items range from gift certificates to local restaurants, gift baskets from local businesses as well as products ranging from toys to tools and clothing items. McIntosh said he thinks people of all backgrounds – men, women, young parents and grandparents – will be satisfied with the items.

He also said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the auction will stay at the camp.

“The vast majority of campers are from 100 Mile and the Cariboo area. We will help them in a couple of specific ways. One is our new dock that we’re building. Our nine-year-old docks needed to be replaced quite badly and [other] capital projects like that. There’s also our 12-year-old blob, which is our 40-foot long waterfront trampoline. It’s still going but we need to think of replacing it.”

The money will also go into sponsoring kids who can’t afford to go to the camp. In between the two auctions, there will be a presentation about the camp, which turns 50 this year, and its value to the children and some of its impact on people.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be bought at the camp’s website, www.lakeofthetrees.com. Otherwise, tickets are $20 at the door. It starts at 6 p.m. and is at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

