The Share Shed in Lac la Hache is closed according to the Cariboo Regional District. (Submitted)

Lac la Hache Share Shed closed until further notice

Public encouraged to refrain from using all share sheds

The Lac la Hache Share Shed is closed until further notice, according to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“Due to the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19, the Province of British Columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency. The health and safety of the public and our staff remains a top priority.”

The close comes after the CRD advised against using share sheds and closing the one at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake yesterday (March 19).

RELATED: Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

“It is our suggestion at this time to refrain from using all share sheds within the district. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as necessary.”

The closure is effective immediately, according to the CRD.

