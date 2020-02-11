Lac la Hache resident honoured with forestry award

A Lac la Hache resident has been awarded for their outstanding contribution, dedication to the forestry industry.

Dave Bedford, the founder of DWB Consulting Services, was presented with the Distinguished Forest Professional award by the Association of BC Forest Professionals (ABCFP) at its annual forestry conference in Nanaimo last week.

The award recognizes forest professionals for outstanding contribution to the forestry profession and for furthering the principles of the Association of BC Forest Professionals.

“The nominations for Dave spoke at length of his about his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to doing the right thing,” said ABCFP president Trevor Swan, RPF. “This recognition of Dave by his peers for extended excellence over the course of a career is both humbling and meaningful to forest professionals responsible for caring for one of BC’s most treasured resources.”

Bedford began his forestry career in 1970, working in many parts of the province for both government and major licensees. In 1990, he founded what is now DWB Forestry Consulting Services. Today the company employs 150 people.

The company is known for its integrated one-stop shopping nature, employing professional foresters, forest technologists, engineers, biologists, and agrologists.

Bedford was involved in the Anahim Round table SRMP agreement, he has worked with the government to develop and implement caribou management strategies in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and implemented local fuel management strategies in mule deer winter range and old-growth management areas.

Bedford was one of five professional foresters honoured with the Distinguished Forest Professional award.

Other winners: John Drew, RPF, founder of Forsite Consultants, Diane Nicholls, RPF, BC’s chief forester, Cheryl Power, RPF, assistant manager and resident forester of the Malcolm Knapp research forest in Maple Ridge and Kathryn Willis, RPF, a consulting forester with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants in Campbell River.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room
Next story
VIDEO: Pipeline protesters remove Vancouver Island highway blockade due to aggressive driver

Just Posted

Lac la Hache resident honoured with forestry award

A Lac la Hache resident has been awarded for their outstanding contribution,… Continue reading

Single-vehicle rollover on Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd

Traffic is currently being directed near the 6000 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake… Continue reading

Risk of freezing rain tonight (Feb. 10) in the South Cariboo

Rockslide on Highway 1

Are you eager to see ride-hailing in the South Cariboo?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers push ahead of Kamloops Storm

A 5-2 win over Kamloops gives Wranglers a lead on the table

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

Most Read