The Free Press apologizes for an error in the 2022 South Cariboo Visitor Guide

Paxton Heal from Fort St. John takes a whack at the strongman competition at the South Cariboo Garlic Festival in Lac la Hache in 2019. (File photo).

The 100 Mile Free Press would like to inform the public of an error in the 2022 South Cariboo Visitor Guide.

In our events calendar on page 27, we printed that the South Cariboo Garlic Festival is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18. In fact, it is taking place from Aug. 27-28 next week.

We apologize for this oversight and hope the community enjoys the upcoming festival.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House