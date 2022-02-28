“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union

“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union

Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union: ‘Putin, please stop devouring Ukraine and its children’

The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union (KCTU) is taking a stand for the children of Ukraine.

Andy Davidoff, the president of KCTU, has created a graphic with the following message: “Putin, please stop devouring Ukraine and its children.”

Davidoff says KCTU members are heartbroken over the plight of Ukraine’s children as they are facing the horrors of war.

After weeks of increasing tensions, Russia ignored global criticism and launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 using airstrikes, tanks, ground troops and sea-based missiles. On Monday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 16 children were among the dead.

The KCTU graphic shows Ukraine, represented by the blue and gold colours of the country’s flag, being divided by creatures that Davidoff says represent explosions.

“It is a powerful image that has already invoked a lot of response in the first few hours after it was sent out,” said Davidoff.

Davidoff says KCTU also plans to donate $1,000 to a Ukrainian agency assisting children as soon as a resolution can be passed at their next executive committee meeting, scheduled for March 2.

RELATED:

‘People want peace’: Leader of Canada’s Doukhobors laments Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

Just Posted

’Loki’ was one of two black bear cubs separated from their mother near Grand Forks, B.C. last year. This winter two bear cups were found starving in the South Cariboo. Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society
Two bear cubs recovering after being found near 100 Mile

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
DOERKSON: NDP must lift the veil on secrecy

Ambulance. (Black Press file photo)
100 Mile paramedics respond to 700 calls in 2021

Len and Cathryn Aune drove their 1938 Buick Special to a Drive-Thru Fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. The Aunes were among a dozen members of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Cars ready to rev for Hot July Nights