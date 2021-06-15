Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)

Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-week-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

Can you help seven-week-old kitten Ivy?

She was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna and is now, fortunately, being cared for at the BC SPCA. However, the impact of the incident was so severe that the skin on her tail was almost completely gone and one of her femurs was fractured.

When she arrived at the Kelowna SPCA, she received medication right away to help with her pain. Examination found that her tail was beyond saving and will have to be amputated. The shelter said she’ll also need surgery to repair her femur.

The shelter said Petsecure offered to match all medical donations for Ivy up to $3,500 to help her recover. The money will cover her surgery, medication and treatment until she’s ready for adoption.

“Ivy is a fighter and survivor,” Kelowna SPCA manager Sean Hogan said.

“She has made great progress in a few days and though she’s a bit wobbly, she’s started to move around a bit more now that she’s no longer in pain. She loves to play with string toys and is eager for the attention from staff.”

The shelter said Ivy should be recovered and ready for adoption within six to eight weeks.

If you can help Ivy and the other animals at the shelter, visit the SPCA’s website.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
