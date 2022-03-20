Kidney donor still sought for South Cariboo man

John Sinclair preparing to go on dialysis as he waits for a kdiney

There are currently 463 people across B.C. waiting for a kidney transplant, and the South Cariboo’s John Sinclair is one of them.

Sinclair, who has hereditary kidney disease, has been searching for a kidney donor for the past three years, since his kidney function began to deteriorate.

While he’s currently not on dialysis, he said if he doesn’t find a donor in the near future, he will have no choice but to start the treatment.

“We’re inching closer to that day when dialysis is going to become a reality unless we find a donor,” Sinclair said. “We are trying to stall that, but it’s inevitable. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

According to the BC Transplant Society, so far in 2022, there have been 43 kidney transplants from deceased donors, as well as 11 living donor transplants.

An inquiry to BC Transplant regarding typical transplant wait times, and whether the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those wait times was not responded to by Free Press deadline.

Sinclair said he believes that the pandemic has slowed down kidney donors, as many people have opted to avoid visiting hospitals whenever possible.

“I don’t blame people for not wanting to go in and expose themselves,” he said.

For British Columbians who are facing the prospect of transplant or dialysis, there are resources available, according to Heather Johnson, director of programs for the Kidney Foundation, BC and Yukon branch.

Peer support, an information hotline and short-term financial assistance are a few of the resources available to those in need.

“If the patient is at the point of deciding about dialysis, we can match them up with people who have been there, done that,” Johnson said, noting the foundation also has seven kidney suites in Vancouver for transplant patients who need a place to stay following surgery.

“Anyone who needs a transplant must come to Vancouver, they have to stay about two months post surgery.”

For Sinclair, as the prospect of needing dialysis becomes more of a reality each day, he said he is grateful for the option to undertake the treatment at home, thanks to the Kidney Foundation.

“The foundation would supply the equipment and all the chemicals and solutions, that gets delivered right to the door,” Sinclair said. “That would make life a little easier, rather than travelling to Williams Lake or Kamloops three times a week.”

In the meantime, he said he is also grateful for the medical care and close monitoring of kidney function, noting he is regularly checked by the kidney clinic in Kamloops, at least every three months.

“As things deteriorate and you feel worse and worse, it becomes a new normal for you,” Sinclair said. “You may not notice the deterioration as much, and that’s where the constant monitoring comes in.”

More info about kidney health and support and resources available for those who need it can be found at www.kidney.ca



