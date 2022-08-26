The Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton on Aug. 26. BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now considered “held.”

The Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton on Aug. 26. BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now considered “held.”

Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

All evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded by the regional district

Nearly 30 days after ignition, the Keremeos Creek wildfire is now considered held.

The more than 7,000-hectare wildfire, burning 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton, is no longer “out of control” as of Friday, Aug. 26.

BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour is minimal around the perimeter.

Discovered on July 29, the wildfire prompted hundreds of evacuation orders for properties in Olalla and Keremeos, as well as on Green Mountain Road and Apex village.

All orders and alerts were rescinded by Aug. 23 as activity towards occupied areas was reduced.

“Fire burning at a safe distance within the existing perimeter will be allowed to burn and self-extinguish,” BCWS wrote in an update. “Hotspots or single trees being consumed do not threaten further spread at a sufficient distance from control lines.”

With its newest classification of the blaze, BCWS says the wildfire is not expected to grow.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire remains one of three fires of note in B.C., with 79 firefighters currently assigned to work the blaze.

BCWS is reminding residents that smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding communities.

The fire increased in size by 100 hectares last week, due to high winds and a pair of planned ignitions. The risk of thunderstorms remain in the forecast on Friday night and into Saturday.

READ MORE: No more evacuation alerts for the Keremeos Creek wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKeremeosNews

Previous story
Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses
Next story
ICBC liable for customer privacy breach that ended in targeted attacks, court rules

Just Posted

Patsy Granberg stands next to her acrylic painting, Freya, in the Cariboo by Night show. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Nights in the Cariboo featured in new show

On Birch Avenue a sudden shower started early Friday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada earlier today for the Cariboo. (Lauren Keller photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

Bannock Slaps pitcher Shane Miller leaps up to make a pitch during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Memorial tournament held for Steven Daniels

Cathy Steigleder loves making and selling sock gnomes at local craft fairs like the 108 Heritage Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad for gnomes in 100 Mile House