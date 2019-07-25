The Mini Cooper was lit on fire in the early morning hours of June 24. (File)

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify a suspect in an act of arson committed in late June possibly related to BC Housing’s McCurdy Road supportive housing project.

In the early morning hours of June 24, Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire along Pearson Road. Police and fire crews arrived on scene to find a red Mini Cooper fully engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: West Kelowna motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

READ MORE: Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

CCTV video shows an individual clearly lighting an object on fire and throwing it into the vehicle. The suspect flees on foot, but it doesn’t take long for the blaze to grow and spread through the interior of the passenger vehicle.

“Someone in the community must recognize our arson suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The suspect, who may be recognizable to someone due to his clothing or stature, seems to carry himself in a unique and distinctive manner as he jogs away from the scene.”

RCMP said the suspect is around 6 feet tall, heavier set, was seen wearing a light coloured hoodie with the hood up, light coloured pants and a pair of dark running shoes at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, the owner of the Mini Cooper, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she believes this could very well be a targeted attack as her husband had been vocal about putting a stop to the McCurdy Road supportive housing project, which was at the time designated to be a wet facility.

“We don’t know for a fact if it’s someone who has to do with the wet house,” she said.

“(Kelowna-Lake Country) MLA Norm Letnick’s office was vandalized—all of the windows were broken—and another guy that was vocal against McCurdy had his gas tank punctured.”

Kelowna RCMP encourage anybody with additional information to contact them at 250-762-3300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Just Posted

South Cariboo Info Fair brings citizen engagement to local communities

‘It was busy the whole time, for the whole three hours’

Moleschi, Canada ready to defend rugby sevens gold at Pan Am Games

Williams Lake native will captain the 2019 squad as they defend their 2015 win

Female business owners collaborate to bring goat yoga to the South Cariboo

‘They’re worth above and beyond meat for us’

A new event to 100 Mile House draws in a large crowd for music, food and local vendors.

‘Parks are meant for gatherings like that and what better way to facilitate that than with music.’

Wildfire near Boss Creek, northeast of 100 Mile House

Cause is suspected as lightning, reported to be 0.01 hectares in size

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Category 2 open fire ban goes into effect for Cariboo Fire Centre July 29

Ban back due to increased fire danger ratings caused by a warming trend throughout the region

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

Most Read