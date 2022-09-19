(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Previous story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital
Next story
Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say

Just Posted

My mom. (File submitted)
CARIBOO TALES: Stirring up seasonal memories of my mom

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

Eldy Birnie loves spending her retirement painting abstract paintings out of her home studio in Eagle Creek near Canim Lake. (Photo submitted)
Art an adventure for Eagle Creek resident

Former nurse Gail Maglis is the newest member of the 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary. (Photo submitted)
Gail Maglis newest member hospital auxiliary