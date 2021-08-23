Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in high-profile wellness check on UBCO student

Const. Lacy Browning will appear in a Kelowna court on Sept. 14

A Kelowna Mountie at the centre of a high-profile wellness check of a UBCO student has been charged with assault.

The charge against Const. Lacy Browning, in connection to the incident on Jan. 20, 2020, was announced by the BC Prosecution Service on Monday (Aug. 23).

Browning first made headlines after security video emerged showing the officer dragging UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot.

After the surveillance footage emerged, Kelowna RCMP announced a criminal investigation into Browning – which was completed and turned over to the Abbotsford Police Department for an external review last summer.

In August 2020, the Abbotsford police stated there needs to be further investigation by the Kelowna RCMP into the alleged misconduct by one of its members.

Meanwhile, a petition was launched calling for the Kelowna Mountie to be fired and charged with assault. The petition has more than 390,000 signatures.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP last year, alleging an officer left her with significant injuries after the wellness check. In June, B.C. RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

“I settled to move on with my life,” Wang said in a written statement at the time.

“Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning is not allowed to continue acting as an RCMP member. She is a disgrace to the RCMP with a history of assaulting vulnerable people, and she will not stop.”

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

“If there is anything to take away from my story, it is to treat each other with kindness and reach out for help if you need it. You are not alone, and you deserve happiness,” Wang concluded.

Browning’s first appearance in court for the assault charge is scheduled for Sept. 14.

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPUBC

Previous story
Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North
Next story
ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail

Just Posted

Stock photo
Several COVID-19 linked deaths at senior care homes in Interior Health region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North