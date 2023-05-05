Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

Pop-up banner image