Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo blacklisted from entering Russia

The MP is one of 313 Canadian officials, polticians and “anti-Russian figures” barred from the country

Russian Foreign Ministry creates a black list of Canadian top officials barred from entering the federation. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Twitter)

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo is one of hundreds of “top officials, parliamentarians and anti-Russian figures” in Canada barred from entering Russia.

Caputo is now one of 313 persons on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s “black list,” a response to the heavy sanctions Canada implemented after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. According to a statement, those on the list are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation.

“Proud to say I have been officially sanctioned by Putin!” Caputo said in a Twitter post. “A true badge of honour for all who stand in defence of freedom and democracy.”

He is 116th on the list.

On the same day the black list was disclosed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared by video link to give a speech pleading for help from Canadians.

During the more than 20-minute speech, he asked Canadians to imagine if Russian bombs were falling in cities like Vancouver, Edmonton or Toronto, or if it were their children asking why there was a war.

“Can you imagine when you call your friends, your friendly nations, and you ask, ‘please close the sky, please close the airspace. Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities before you make this happen?’” he said to MPs in the House of Commons. “And they, in return, express their deep concerns about the situation…and they say, ‘Please hold on a little longer.’”

In response to the speech, Trudeau said he had always thought of Zelenskyy “as a champion for democracy…and now democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion.”

The words brought a lengthy standing ovation in the House and Zelenskyy, appearing on a large video screen, touched his hand to his heart to say thank you.


