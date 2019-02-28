Kamloops – Thompson – Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod joins call for Trudeau resignation

Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, today reiterated Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s demand that Justin Trudeau resign amid the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“Canadians were shocked to hear the explosive testimony of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin affair,” said McLeod. “It’s clear there was inappropriate – and potentially illegal – pressure brought on her by the highest officials in Justin Trudeau’s government, all in a bid to let a Liberal-connected corporation off the hook on corruption charges.”

Media began reporting in early February that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) pressured Justice Minister and Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to intervene in the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering and construction giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

At the Justice Committee, Ms. Wilson-Raybould said, “…I experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role as the Attorney General of Canada in an inappropriate effort to secure a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin.”

Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s testimony tells the story of a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to govern. A Prime Minister who allows his partisan political motivations to overrule his duty to uphold the law. A Prime Minister who has allowed a systemic culture of corruption to take root in his office.

“Canada’s Conservatives are calling on Justin Trudeau to resign.” said McLeod. “Further, the RCMP must immediately open an investigation into the numerous examples of obstruction of justice that was detailed in the testimony.”

Canada should be a country where we are all equal under the law. Where nobody – regardless of wealth, status or political connections – is above the law. Canada’s Conservatives believe we can be that country again.

