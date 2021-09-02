Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo candidates back healthcare workers

While signs were largely absent from the march, several protesters waved flags during the Fight4Freedom protest in 10 Mile House Tuesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Candidates for the federal NDP and Liberals in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo are throwing their support behind B.C’s healthcare following anti-vaccine passport protests across the province.

Liberal candidate Jesse McCormick issued a statement Thursday in response to protests outside Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops against the provincial requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Other protests have been held locally in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, as well downtown Nelson, outside Vancouver City Hall, Kelowna General Hospital and the Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan.

Some provinces, including B.C., are requiring proof of vaccination for activities such as dining out, going to fitness classes or attending concerts and movies.

“Frontline healthcare workers deserve our full support and gratitude for their tireless efforts to ensure public health and public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McCormick said in the statement. “The right to protest is a fundamental freedom but it must be exercised with respect. Frontline healthcare workers must be permitted to conduct their work safely without threat of violence or harm.”

NDP candidate Bill Sundhu also said he wanted to express his “unwavering support for our frontline healthcare workers during a time of increased anger, fear, and tension in our communities.

“I fully acknowledge the daunting work healthcare workers have undertaken over the last 18 months, and the countless sacrifices they have made to keep us and our communities safe,” Sundhu said in a statement.

“These professionals are our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, wives, husbands, brothers, and sisters, and they deserve our respect, gratitude, and thanks for all they are doing to further the cause of public health and public safety.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCanada Election 2021COVID-19