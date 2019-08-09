Kamloops songwriter is ready to shine at the South Cariboo Summer Festival

Madison Olds is a singer and songwriter born and raised in Kamloops, but nowadays she’s receiving critical acclaim nationwide. This summer, Olds will return to B.C. where she is looking forward to her first performance at the South Cariboo Summer Festival on Aug. 10.
“I haven’t really done any Western Canadian tours,” she said, “So this is kind of like my debut performance up that way.”
This will be her second time performing in the area, after making an appearance at the Interlakes earlier this summer as part of the Music at the Lakes concert series.
At just 21 years old, Olds has accomplished a lot and has garnered industry recognition, too. She credits her success to the incredible support of her parents growing up. They were never forceful, she recalls, but instead guided her through a shared background in music and entertainment.
Olds always danced and did musical theatre, but as a young teen, she decided to hang up her dancing shoes and pursue music. She got her first guitar at the age of 13 and her father began giving her lessons.
“Once I picked up the guitar I never really wanted to put it down.”
By 14, she had written her first song. She began working alongside her father, using his education in opera and jazz composition to help get started in her music career.
Last week, Olds finished recording her last of four new songs set for release in 2020.
At the beginning of her career, Olds wrote and recorded a song for the B.C. Winter Games called “Moments in the Mountains”.
Olds was also nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award this year in the Pop Artist of the Year category.
“I’m up against some pretty amazing ladies, I know a handful of them, so I’m not getting my hopes up, but it’s definitely an honour to be nominated amongst them.”
Her musical style is inspired by writers like Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels, whose clever “tongue-in-cheek” lyrics she adores. Growing up, Olds also recalls being heavily influenced by artists like Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse. She grew up dancing and was captivated by Jackson’s showmanship, as well as his sound.
As for Winehouse, it was her lyrics, in particular, that really impacted Olds as a songwriter.
“As an artist, I feel like [Amy] really embodied the element of emotion and soul. She didn’t do it because she wanted to be a superstar, she did it because she had to and that’s a good reminder to have. I do it because I have to, because I need to. I need to share. I’ve got a voice and I need to use it for as many things as I can.”
On August 10, Olds will perform at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, where visitors can expect music and even jokes.
“I’ve been told that I have a bit of a stand-up comedy-esque show,” Olds explained. Her father will perform alongside her at the Summer Festival this weekend.
“We’re always happy to be up there [on stage], and whether we have one person, two people, a hundred people, or five thousand people, it doesn’t matter. We always put on the same show and we always enjoy it.”
On Saturday, guests will get to hear music from Olds’ debut album, Blue, which was released on Feb. 22, 2019. Olds will perform in 100 Mile House from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.
“We will play the best damn show we’ve ever played,” she promised.
raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.