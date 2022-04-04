Kamloops RCMP search for driver involved in hit and run that killed 2 dogs

The driver allegedly left the scene claiming he had to go to the airport

Kamloops Mounties are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed two dogs in Brocklehurst early Monday (April 4) morning.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the area of Ord Road and McLean Street at about 5 a.m. after a black, short box Dodge pickup truck collided with two dogs that police were told had escaped a nearby yard.

According to the police report, the truck’s driver allegedly stopped briefly, yelled at those at the scene, then made comments about having to get to the airport before continuing westbound on Ord.

Evelyn said officers patrolled the airport, but did not find the vehicle.

“Although no licence plate was obtained, we are hopeful someone from the area will have captured video surveillance featuring the truck, which will help police identify and contact the driver as part of the investigation,” Evelyn said.

Police are also asking the truck’s driver and passenger to contact police as soon as possible.

The driver is a white man, about 30 years of age, with a slim build and short, buzz-cut hair. The passenger is a female with a slim build. She wore her hair up and was wearing a dark, three-quarter-length jacket and tights.

Police are asking the public to check security and dash-cam footage to see if it captured a westbound black pickup truck on Ord Road between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-10810.

