Kamloops RCMP look for man who may have been heading to 100 Mile House

Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey was planning to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend

Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey.

He was last known to be in Kamloops on Feb. 21 and his plan at that time was to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend. He never arrived at the friend’s residence.

Kobzey is described as caucasian, 58-years-old, 5’ 8 tall, weighing 170 lbs with brown/greying hair (salt and pepper), unkown facial hair and glasses.

If you have seen Rudy Kobzey or know of his whereabouts, please contact your local RCMP Detachment (file number 2020-5963).

missing person