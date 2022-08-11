(Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops missing woman was last seen in Merritt

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson

Heard is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • Female
  • 5’8
  • 135 lbs
  • Long reddish hair
  • Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)

She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsMissing woman

Previous story
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and B.C. member of Parliament Bob Skelly dies

Just Posted

Tyrone Thomas of the Canim Lake 4-H Club participated in the annual show and sale last week in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media)
Successful show and sale for 4-H youth

A voter casts a ballot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Nomination period for 2022 local elections begins on Aug. 30

Thomas Ilnicki rides at the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo. (Photo submitted)
Little Britches Rodeo back in 100 Mile

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history