Kamloops missing woman was last seen in Merritt

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.
Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.
She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.
Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson
Heard is described as:
- 29 years old
- Female
- 5’8
- 135 lbs
- Long reddish hair
- Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)
She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.
RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.