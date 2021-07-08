Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
UPDATE: Canim Lake fire now listed at 1,100 hectares
Next story
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

Just Posted

Wildfire crews drop retardant on a fire near Canim Lake. (Robert Brunet photo - submitted).
Deka wildfire now listed as ‘being held’

It took a bit of effort for Quesnel RCMP to arrest a man who jumped into the Fraser River to evade capture. (Observer file photo)
Man jumps in Fraser River to escape Quesnel RCMP

Shirley Gibson-Bull prepares to hang her new show in the Showcase Gallery in the South Cariboo Business Centre across from the Home Hardware. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Abstract paintings highlighted at Showcase Gallery

The Canim Lake fire grew to 700 hectares overnight Sunday, and has prompted an expanded evacuation alert. (Martina Dopf - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Canim Lake fire now listed at 1,100 hectares