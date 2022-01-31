UPDATE: Justin Trudeau, 2 of his kids have tested positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He says on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and that he will keep working remotely this week as he follows public health guidelines. Two of his children have also tested positive for the virus.

His tweet also encourages everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau revealed last Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau is set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media this morning through a remote news conference.

