Crews are working to extinguish flames on July 2, 2021, as the fire between Valleyview and Juniper Ridge has flared up again. The blaze was ignited by lightning on the night of July 1. Photograph By JESSICA WALLACE/KTW

Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up

Water bombers dropping fire retardant and helicopters dumping buckets of water

  • Jul. 2, 2021 3:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

While the fire between Juniper Ridge and Valleyview is officially under control, there have been flare-ups on Friday (July 1), the day after residents of both neighbourhoods were evacuated due to flames threatening homes.

While residents have since been allowed back in their homes, fire crews continue to work the blaze, which has ignited again in the hills behind the area of Valleyview Drive and Tanager Road.

A section of Valleyview Drive in that area is closed to traffic as Kamloops Fire Rescue crews work the fire, with help from water bombers dropping fire retardant and helicopters dumping buckets of water.

As of 1:30 p.m. it did not appear as though homes were in immediate danger, though some residents were seen preparing to leave, if necessary.

There are 21 personnel, air tankers and helicopters supporting the response to the fire.

READ MORE: Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Salmon Arm man devastated after fire destroys Lytton First Nation community
Next story
B.C. city defends Canada Day fireworks as province sees moderate-extreme fire danger

Just Posted

Smoke from a fire southwest of Deka Lake. The fire has grown to 200 hectares in size, as of Friday, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters battle 44 wildfires in Cariboo

Amy Tinson and her daughter Kendall, 4, left their horses at the site run by the 100 Mile and District Outriders, after being told they may have to leave their Lone Butte home because of wildfires. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Horses find temporary home as wildfires loom

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion has grown to 7,000 ha. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire