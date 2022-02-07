Judge varies bail conditions for Forest Grove man

A Forest Grove man who claims to have lost his business due to strict bail conditions will now be allowed to travel into 100 Mile House to seek work.

BC Court Judge Michelle Stanford agreed Monday to vary two of eight conditions imposed against Cameron McSorley, 38, after he was arrested on June 4 last year. McSorley has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm against the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) and possession of a firearm without a licence or registration.

With the consent of Crown Counsel, Stanford agreed to delete a condition that had prohibited McSorley from going within 10 kilometres of 100 Mile House except between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. She also ruled that he be allowed to possess a knife on his property, or for work if required.

“I appreciate the hardship these conditions have caused you,” she said.

However, Stanford declined to vary the other conditions, which include a curfew at his Forest Grove home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day and a prohibition on possessing firearms, crossbows or other restricted weapons designed to be used or intended to cause death or injury. She ruled she could not vary those conditions without seeing the transcripts from the previous judge as to why he had made them.

McSorley also continues to be prohibited from going within 25 metres of the local MCFD office except in the immediate presence of a lawyer.

He said outside the court that the ruling “was a step” and he will push to have the other conditions lifted.“The judge did what she could and it’s a step more than anything,” he said, adding he wants to continue to be self-employed.

Stanford’s ruling followed testimony from McSorley, who argued that his drafting and design business was destroyed after he was arrested last year. He told the court he had been heading to the RCMP detachment at the request of Sgt. Brad McKinnon when he was pulled over by three or four police cars near his home. He alleges the officers made him lie on the ground, handcuffed him and put a rifle to his head.

“Apparently I had uttered a threat that day to the child development office in Kelowna,” McSorley told the court, noting he had been involved in a custody battle over his son since 2017. “I didn’t make any threat. I was upset they wouldn’t give me a resolution meeting.”

McSorley said the past eight months have been difficult because he has a “narrow window” to go to doctor’s appointments, get groceries or fill prescriptions. He said the curfew has left him feeling isolated and “trapped.”

“I can’t currently function and with the damage done to my business I can’t operate that business anymore,” he said.

McSorley’s defence lawyer George Wool urged the judge to throw out all the bail conditions, saying they were “too onerous and frankly unnecessary.”

“They shouldn’t have been issued in the first place,” he said.

Wool provided a charter notice to the courts, saying his client’s rights had been violated during a contentious family separation trial in court in 2019 when McSorley made a private and confidential complaint to the Chief judge about a perceived bias by the provincial court judge.

He said that trial took a toll on McSorley’s mental health, while the subsequent police publicity and the court conditions from his arrest are not only “embarrassing but humiliating,” especially in a small town.

“He’s been judged as a criminal before he’s had a chance to get into court,” he said.

Crown Counsel Paola Konge urged the judge to consider the previous transcripts before lifting the conditions, noting it could only happen in three cases: where new evidence is admitted that shows a material change in the case, where there’s an error in the law or when the decision is inappropriate. Without seeing the transcripts from the previous judge, it was hard to know if he erred or if the decision was inappropriate, she said.

She told the court the police had fully disclosed the situation around the arrest, although they say they did not point a rifle at McSorley’s head.

“In Crown’s view it does not amount to any material change in circumstance,” Konge said, but added she has emailed the detachment for further disclosure. “I agree with Mr. Wool it’s important disclosure and we need it.”

Although Konge consented to vary the two conditions, she urged the judge not to lift the firearm prohibition, noting McSorley did not have a possession and acquisition license. He had said earlier he needed a rifle because of bears and other wildlife in his rural neighbourhood.

“Even if there was a bear problem on Chuckwagon Drive, it would not be appropriate for that condition to be amended,” Konge said.



