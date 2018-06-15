Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman was arrested Friday, after a federal judge revoked his house arrest.

The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort into custody after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Paul Manafort departs Federal District Court after a hearing, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Previous story
Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader
Next story
B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Just Posted

Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

Warrant Officer David Beck takes over parade from Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner

100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

‘You could see the time they put into it. You could see how much it meant to them to do it.’

100 Mile House Wranglers ink Dale Hladun to three more years

Hladun’s regular season record with the franchise is 110-7-63-15

No new Rec Centre expansion proposal until after election

Campsall: The regional district should look to expanding the borders of the Recreation Service Area

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Brothers reunite to play music with Dutch Courage in South Cariboo

“After 30 years, it’s taking a lot of courage for us to get back up on stage again.”

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Most Read