Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alta, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Peterson`s family says the controversial Toronto author and professor is recovering from an addiction to benzodiazepine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru and made headlines opposing a bill to give rights to trans people

The daughter of controversial Canadian author Jordan Peterson says her father is recovering in Russia from “physical dependence” to anti-anxiety medication.

Mikhaila Peterson says in a YouTube video that her father had been prescribed a low dose of Benzodiazepine a few years ago following a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

She says the dose was increased after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April, and he’s been suffering from dependency to the psychoactive drug for the last eight months.

The 28-year-old says her father went to Russia for an emergency medical detox after several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals.

Mikhaila says her father’s health is now improving after a four-week stint in an intensive care unit, but he still has a long way to full recovery.

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru who earlier made headlines because of his opposition to Bill C-16, which extends legal rights to transgender people in Canada.

READ MORE: Cineplex Langley one of two B.C. theatres to screen Jordan Peterson documentary

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial
Next story
Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

Just Posted

Are you eager to see ride-hailing in the South Cariboo?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers push ahead of Kamloops Storm

A 5-2 win over Kamloops gives Wranglers a lead on the table

100 Mile Wranglers donate $507 to local Hospice Palliative Care Society

‘We look for opportunities that will fit our schedule to give back to the community’

What are your thoughts on Donna Barnett not running for reelection?

Gary Lucy 108 Mile Ranch “Oh, I’m not interested in that.” Marguerite… Continue reading

Athlete in Focus: Cory Loring of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

It started in Anaham Reserve, an hour west of Williams Lake. “I… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Most Read