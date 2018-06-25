Cedella Roman, 19, was reportedly detained after accidentally crossing the U.S. border in South Surrey. (Cedella Roman/Facebook)

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

A Washington state immigration lawyer says a case of a French teenager who reportedly crossed from Canada into the United States by accident and was detained for two weeks should serve as a warning to Canadians.

Len Saunders says while there are aspects of her case that are unique, it should still serve as a reminder for Canadians to be careful along border crossings.

Cedella Roman, a 19-year-old French citizen, could not be reached for comment but she told CBC she was visiting her mother in B.C. and was jogging near the border when she inadvertently crossed into the U.S. on May 21.

In an email statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirms Roman was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Wash., where she was not carrying any identification.

It referred questions about her detention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saunders says the woman’s French citizenship likely complicated things, as she could not simply be deported to Canada.

He says, typically, joggers or dog-walkers don’t stray so far into the U.S. before they’re stopped and given a warning.

But he says the beach where the woman reportedly was lost has no border signs, so the mistake is understandable and the length of time she says she was detained seems excessive.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law
Next story
Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

Just Posted

Gofundme for South Cariboo girl badly burned during science project

Community support really appreciated

With all the recent fire starts, do you feel more on edge than prior years?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

100 Mile House grocery store joined campain for local food bank

‘We appreciate everything Save-On does for us’

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1980): The Noranda Mine Rescue team from Boss Mountain… Continue reading

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

There are 76 firefighters and one helicopter currently on scene

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Most Read