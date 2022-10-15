Jim Smith new director for TNRD Area E

Jim Smith is a longtime firefighter with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department who is looking to become the next Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director. (Ken Alexander photo)

Voters in TNRD area E chose change over experience, electing Jim Smith to the position of Director of the TNRD Area E.

Newcomer Smith received 63 per cent, or 154 votes. He told the 100 Mile Free Press prior to the election that “It’s been very interesting getting out there to meet the people who have concerns. The response from the electors has been awesome,” adding that he offered the background, skills and work ethic to get the job done.

Watson, who has held the seat since 2002, received 87 votes. In 2018 she received 72.37 percent of the vote compared to Ross Tapping who came in at 18.86 percent and Bill Mackenzie at 8.77 percent.

Of an eligible 13,931 voters across the TNRD only 2275 chose to cast a ballot.

More to come.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

