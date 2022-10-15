Jim Smith is a longtime firefighter with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department who is looking to become the next Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director. (Ken Alexander photo)

Jim Smith is a longtime firefighter with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department who is looking to become the next Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director. (Ken Alexander photo)

Jim Smith new director for TNRD Area E

Smith won over incumbent Sally Watson

Voters in TNRD area E chose change over experience, electing Jim Smith to the position of Director of the TNRD Area E.

Newcomer Smith received 63 per cent, or 154 votes. He told the 100 Mile Free Press prior to the election that “It’s been very interesting getting out there to meet the people who have concerns. The response from the electors has been awesome,” adding that he offered the background, skills and work ethic to get the job done.

Watson, who has held the seat since 2002, received 87 votes. In 2018 she received 72.37 percent of the vote compared to Ross Tapping who came in at 18.86 percent and Bill Mackenzie at 8.77 percent.

Of an eligible 13,931 voters across the TNRD only 2275 chose to cast a ballot.

More to come.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District will see some new faces on the board following 2022 election
Next story
Blue Sky Country elects new director for TNRD

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

James Miske casts his ballot during 100 Mile House’s 2022 municipal election. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House elects two new councillors

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

Jim Smith is a longtime firefighter with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department who is looking to become the next Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director. (Ken Alexander photo)
Jim Smith new director for TNRD Area E