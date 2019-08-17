Snowfall seen on April 27, 2019, near Smithers, B.C. (Black Press Media files)

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

There’s still about five weeks left of summer, but weather in parts of northern B.C. could be looking like a winter wonderland by Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Fort Nelson, as well as higher elevations of the Alaska Highway near Muncho Lake and and Stone Mountain Park, early Saturday morning.

An “unseasonably cold arctic airmass” is expected to descend upon northern B.C. this afternoon, the national forecaster said, turning ongoing rainfall into snow as temperatures drop into the evening.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, blanketing the higher elevations along Highway 97.

Meanwhile, Fort Nelson will see wet snow, the weather agency said.

The heavy snow is forecast to end by Monday morning.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Just Posted

Indigenous artist keeps her culture alive in new children’s book

‘For hundreds of years, it was the animals they used [in stories] because they were common things’

Police name second suspect, lay kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incidents

Drynock is considered dangerous, do not approach him and call the local RCMP detachment immediately

Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest headlines 2019 South Cariboo Summer Festival

Gisela Janzen was the winner of the first annual pie-eating contest at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre

Local organizations are looking at strategic solutions for a more successful community

Self-employment forum set for 100 Mile House on August 20

Diaries of a City Kid: A welcoming community

Yesterday, while I was attending the city council meeting, Mayor Mitch Campsall… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langley Ribfest met with protesters

Groups that oppose the event for various reasons plan to be on site each of the three days.

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to prison after he fatally struck Const. Sarah Beckett’s cruiser

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

PHOTOS: Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests

Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Most Read