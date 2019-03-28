It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

Renovations will begin this Spring

The CRD will be adding a new space for an Emergency Operations Centre to its Williams Lake office this Spring. CRD Photo.

The Cariboo Regional District will be expanding its Williams Lake office to make way for a dedicated Emergency Operations Centre.

The new development will be located where the CRD currently rents to Raymond James Ltd, adjacent to the CRD Williams Lake office.

“Having an area dedicated for our Emergency Operations Centre will improve our business continuity and help us run our emergency response more effectively,” said Chief Administrative Officer John MacLean. “Now, emergencies won’t take over the rest of our office or conflict with our regular business.”

The new development will include staff offices, a large multi=purpose meeting room, expandable breakout rooms – it will also be connected to the rest of the CRD’s office space.

The CRD received a $25,000 grant from UBCM’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support the expansion of the EOC. That funding will go towards a portable display, conference equipment and a new mapping printer.

RELATED: Province gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

“Our Protective Services department will have their offices in the new space and when the rest of it isn’t being used for an EOC activation – we will be able to use it for additional workspace and meeting rooms.”

The new EOC will be completed by local contractors. Lauren Bros Construction Ltd. will be managing the project while Harrison Design, designs the new space.

Renovations will begin this spring with the new ECO expected to be ready by the summer.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims
Next story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Just Posted

It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

Renovations will begin this Spring

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner… Continue reading

New land added to Bridge Lake Provincial Park

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is proposing to add… Continue reading

Federal Government eliminates Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw treaty negotiation loans

The Federal Government has eliminated treaty negotiation loans with the Northern Secwepemc… Continue reading

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read