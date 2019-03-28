It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

The CRD will be adding a new space for an Emergency Operations Centre to its Williams Lake office this Spring. CRD Photo.

The Cariboo Regional District will be expanding its Williams Lake office to make way for a dedicated Emergency Operations Centre.

The new development will be located where the CRD currently rents to Raymond James Ltd, adjacent to the CRD Williams Lake office.

“Having an area dedicated for our Emergency Operations Centre will improve our business continuity and help us run our emergency response more effectively,” said Chief Administrative Officer John MacLean. “Now, emergencies won’t take over the rest of our office or conflict with our regular business.”

The new development will include staff offices, a large multi=purpose meeting room, expandable breakout rooms – it will also be connected to the rest of the CRD’s office space.

The CRD received a $25,000 grant from UBCM’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support the expansion of the EOC. That funding will go towards a portable display, conference equipment and a new mapping printer.

“Our Protective Services department will have their offices in the new space and when the rest of it isn’t being used for an EOC activation – we will be able to use it for additional workspace and meeting rooms.”

The new EOC will be completed by local contractors. Lauren Bros Construction Ltd. will be managing the project while Harrison Design, designs the new space.

Renovations will begin this spring with the new ECO expected to be ready by the summer.

