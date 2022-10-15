It’s Election Day in 100 Mile House: Here’s everything you need to know

The seven candidates for the District of 100 Mile House council answered questions for two hours at an all-candidates forum. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Seven candidates are running for the four councillor seats on 100 Mile House council, including incumbents Ralph Fossum, Dave Mingo and Chris Pettman. The other challengers are Donna Barnett, Annemarie Byers, Jenni Guimond and Amanda Patterson.

Incumbent mayor, Maureen Pinkney, was unopposed and is mayor by acclamation.

Polls are open in 100 Mile House from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Council Chambers

385 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

Who you can vote for:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

