Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry greets a girl outside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, May 2, 2016, during his visit to promote the 2017 Invictus Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Prince Harry says the fifth Invictus Games will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2020.

Harry, now also known as the Duke of Sussex, made the announcement Monday in a statement from the foundation supporting the sporting event for injured veterans.

RELATED: Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prince says the Dutch event will motivate “hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

The prince, a veteran of service in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports during the event in Canada last year.

After this year’s event in Sydney, the Invictus Games Foundation plans to extend the period between games to two years.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.