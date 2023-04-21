Interlakes Community Centre works towards installing new solar panels

Making the Interlakes Community Centre more energy efficient has been a top priority for years.

This work has been spearheaded by volunteers led by longtime program coordinator Maggie Benzing. While Benzing is handing over the reins to Chet Powell at the end of the month, she is proud of the work they have accomplished.

“I just want to thank the community supporting me over the last six years in everything I did and we were only able to do a lot of that stuff because of the volunteers who help at the hall,” Benzing said. “I’m really grateful for that, it wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”

Benzing said that this summer they plan to do the biggest upgrade yet, installing 40 solar panels on the hall’s roof. So long as another green energy grant from the Cariboo Regional District comes through the $50,000 project will allow the hall to generate all the power it needs. The community centre currently pays an $8,500 hydro bill a year.

“Within five years it will have paid for itself, so it’s not a bad investment,” Benzing said. “The solar panels are supposed to last for at least 20 years before they start failing. By then it won’t be as expensive because the more people buy them the cheaper they will get.”

Over the last few years, the community centre has taken several steps to become greener. This includes a comprehensive recycling program, using reusable plates and cutlery, reducing the use of plastics and installing new LED lights.

While Benzing won’t be around to see it, she said the hall is also working towards installing a heat pump to replace the aging furnace. Once completed she said they will be able to power and heat the hall for free year-round.

“We won’t really need any other energy sources to heat or run our hall, it will be all green. I’m pretty excited about that,” Benzing said. “The solar panels will produce more power than we need (to light the hall) so then we can use it for the heat pump.”

Benzing said the CRD and Province are doing their part to help communities go green by offering grants and subsidies for new investments, like the ones the hall has made. She is hopeful that a more green mindset starts to spread throughout Canada.

“I think our Earth is not taking it lightly that we have too many people living here and everybody is just using up energy and water like crazy,” Benzing said. “We could do way more up here with solar and wind energy.

“I think Canada is not as aware of it because we don’t have as many people here and we have great water sources for (drinking and hydro energy). Coming from Germany when you build you have to have solar panels on the roof, a cistern to collect rainwater and every liter of water is reused multiple times.”



