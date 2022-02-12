Interlakes cannabis business approved

A proposal for a retail cannabis business at Interlakes has been given the green light by the Cariboo Regional District.

The application to rezone the property at 7109 Lakes Blvd. to Special Exemption M 1-6 – to allow for retail cannabis sales – was adopted by the CRD board Friday.

Area L Director Willow Macdonald noted there was no public feedback throughout the rezoning process, even in a phone-in public hearing in November.

“Nobody commented on this… nobody called in,” Macdonald said. “I think this is a really good thing.”

Owners seek horse approval

The Cariboo Regional District is considering a rezoning application for a Green Lake property that would allow the owners to have a horse.

The application, which aims to rezone the 2.41-acre property at 6344 North Green Lake Rd. from Lakeshore Residential to Rural 3, was given first and second reading at last week’s CRD board meeting.

“This is pretty simple,” Area L director Willow Macdonald said. “Please let the man have his horse. That’s all.”

The property’s current zoning does not allow for “agricultural operations,” which includes the keeping of livestock, according to the application.

Board seeks limits on 103 application

A rezoning application that would allow for a mini-storage facility in 103 Mile was given first and second reading by the CRD, subject to several stipulations.

The subject property, at 5501 Park Dr., currently has a contractor’s office building under construction. According to the CRD application, the owners wish to utilize parts of the 1.97-acre property for a mini-storage facility, which would require a special exemption zoning.

Area G Director Al Richmond tabled a motion at Friday’s board meeting to give the application first and second reading with further adoption subject to the owners agreeing to limit certain non-residential uses, including car sales, taxidermy and gas station.

“The style and calibre of the development that the applicant is putting forward is welcomed in the community,” Richmond said, noting the property’s proximity to a church and mobile home park.

“But we want to be sure we don’t end up with too much congestion.”

The application is also subject to a commercial access permit to be approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.



