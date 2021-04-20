Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)

Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)

Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

There have been recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance

Interior Health has issued another drug warning for the City of Penticton; this time, the health authority is warning of fentanyl contaminated crack cocaine. The substance is described as a beige chunk.

According to Interior Health, there have been a number of recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance.

The drug alert is one of numerous similar alerts warning of fentanyl contaminated illicit substances issued in Penticton this year by Interior Health.

In February 2021, 155 died of overdoses across the province. In all of 2020, 1,724 people died from illicit drug overdoses.

The vast majority of overdose deaths in B.C. have been found to involve fentanyl. The risk of overdose grows when substances are mixed or sold as something other than what they actually contain.

Interior Health urges illicit drug users to always get their drugs checked.

Drug checking is available in Penticton at:

  • Martin Street Outreach Clinic
  • Interior Health MHSU & Public Health
  • SOWINS mobile outreach
  • OneSky Community Resources
  • Snxastwilxtn Centre
  • Pathways Addictions Resource Society

The warning is in effect until April 24.

READ MORE: Grieving mothers, drug users, recovering addicts share stories about B.C.’s overdose crisis

READ MORE: Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Just Posted

A firefighter attacks a blaze near the 100 Mile sewage treatment plant on Canim-Hendrix Road Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo- 100 Mile Free Press).
Firefighters en route to blaze on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road

The fire is latest in a string of recent blazes in South Cariboo.

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating this boat. (Photo submitted).
UPDATED: Stolen boat in 108 Mile found, returned to owner

Owner contacted by third-party witness on social media.

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Drivers stopped in joint operation, several offences investigated

The operation was organized by the local BC Highway Patrol traffic enforcement unit on April 17.

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

There have been recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Most Read