Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

Interior Health (IH) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, July 31 — seven of which are linked to Kelowna.

A total of 369 cases have been reported across the health authority since the pandemic began.

Within the health authority, there are 137 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.

“This is an increase in these linked cases from yesterday (July 30) of seven, which reflects additional information received while investigations are ongoing,” IH stated in a media release.

IH reports that about 60 per cent of the Kelowna-linked cases are considered recovered.

However, it does not have specific active or recovered cases for Kelowna as “these numbers are fluid, changing as new cases are linked to Kelowna and as additional cases are considered recovered.”

“July long weekend was a reminder that COVID-19 is still in our communities and can spread quickly if we are not respecting public health guidance, especially around gatherings,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema.

“The increases in Kelowna started with a relatively small number of positive cases. The spread from these gatherings shows just how important it is to keep to (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendation of fewer faces, bigger spaces.”

READ MORE: ‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Through the B.C. Day long weekend, Mema suggests people avoid large gatherings, especially indoors, of people who don’t know each other.

“We are urging everyone this long weekend to keep your gatherings small; to people you know; to those in your bubble.”

No new cases are being reported among Kelowna General Hospital staff, leaving the total at eight.

Across the Interior Health region, zero patients are currently hospitalized.

“The B.C. Day weekend is our weekend,” Mema said. “We can make it a memorable one if we socialize safely.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus