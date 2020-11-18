Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Interior Health (IH) has reported 38 additional cases in the region on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is now at 1,144. Currently, there are 209 active cases and two people are in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

IH said the total number of deaths due to the virus within the region remains at three.

Earlier in the day, IH and the Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) reported an exposure event at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary School (MBSS). The health authority said the potential exposure occurred on Nov. 9 and 10.

Additional cases have also been confirmed at other Kelowna area schools including Okanagan Mission Secondary and Casorso Elementary.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 762 additional cases of the virus, another record-breaking case count for B.C.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down,” Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

“We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.”

Most of the new cases centre around the Fraser Health region and the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

