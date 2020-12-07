Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Interior Health (IH) recorded 203 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths over the weekend, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 7.

This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 2,265 and the death toll to six across the region.

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital.

“It’s never easy to lose a member of our community and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said IH’s president and CEO Susan Brown. “Limiting the spread of COVID-19 is our best way of protecting those who are vulnerable. Let’s all continue to do our part as we continue fighting this challenging pandemic together.”

A total of 636 cases in the region remain active and 14 people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The outbreak at Mountainview Village in Kelowna has grown to five cases. One resident has died as a result of that COVID-19 outbreak.

Outbreaks at McKinney Place in Oliver and Village by the Station in Penticton remain at eight and two cases respectively.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,020 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths over the weekend.

By day, there were 647 cases reported Saturday, 726 cases Sunday and 647 cases Monday, with 10 epi-linked cases. The weekend’s deaths bring the total COVID-19 death toll in B.C. to 527.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also extended COVID-19 restrictions on events and gatherings through the new year.

