Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Health officials are reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health (IH) over the weekend.

A total of 8,414 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began. Around 93 per cent of diagnosed cases, 7,853 people, have recovered. While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447.

Currently, 17 people are hospitalized with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

IH did not report any new deaths over the weekend, leaving the region’s death toll at 114.

There remain two ongoing outbreaks in IH, both in Kelowna. The health authority provided the following update on outbreaks:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 27 cases: 24 residents and three staff. That’s four more resident cases than last reported on Friday, March 26.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The province announced several new health orders today, including the suspension of indoor dining, fitness and religious services. The changes come as the province noted more than 2,500 cases over the weekend and a steady uptick over the past few weeks.

