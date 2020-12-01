Interior Health expands toll-free line to improve access to community care

By calling1-800-707-8550, people can be connected to several health-care services

Interior Health said its new toll-free line will help people connect to health-care services. (File)

Interior Health is providing a new toll-free number to help people connect to health-care services.

The central number was launched as a pilot project in South Okanagan in September and as of Dec. 1 has expanded to the Cariboo Chilcotin, Central Okanagan, and Kootenay Boundary regions.

Calling 1-800-707-8550 will connect users to a central intake office and will forward them to the services they require including:

• Care management services

community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietitian, social work, speech-language, and respiratory therapy

support in your home to assist your daily living needs, such as personal care, special exercises, medication assistance and in-home respite

adult day services (personal care services and therapeutic activities in a community setting)

eligibility assessment for funded assisted living and long-term care homes

• Chronic disease management

• Palliative care services

community nursing

social work

hospice care

• Acquired brain injury services

The service does not replace current services such as Interior Health’s crisis line (1-888-353-2273), acute or emergency services, or 911.

Interior Health said it plans to expand the service to other regions in the new year.

The health authority is planning a similar service focused on community mental health and substance use this winter.

