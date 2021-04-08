Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

There is record number of daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., but not for the Interior Health.

The local area reports 80 new cases Thursday, April 8, which is down form 91 the day prior. Meanwhile the province as a whole recorded a high of 1,293 cases,

The number of cases at facilities reporting outbreaks also remains unchanged from yesterday’s reporting.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 28 cases: 25 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s level three surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff with one death connected to the outbreak.

