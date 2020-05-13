Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

When Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2, the thought was that it would be until at least May 30, but fortunately, that’s looking like it could change very soon.

Interior Health is reviewing the current medical health order pertaining to the closures of fitness centers and gyms. In order to lift the order before May 30, plans for reopening must be available to ensure the safety of staff and clients.

There is an expectation that gyms and fitness centres planning to reopen have a safety plan in place.

“I don’t have clarity on the (gym closure) timelines to date,” said Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health.

“Regardless of what happens, there are safety guidelines that all industries need to comply with, including Interior Health. If an owner can safely satisfy those guidelines then they can reopen.”

While there is no set date for small gyms to begin re-opening, the sense from Interior Health is that day will come soon. Nicole Vincze owns and operates Rec Fitness in Kelowna. She said she hopes to find out more information in the coming week, but is still looking to prepare for the day she can re-open her gym doors.

”We’ve been inside (the gym) this week, wiping down everything, cleaning everything,” said Vincze.

“We’re also implementing wall mountain hand-sanitizer stations, which we will be putting in this week.”

Gyms like Rec Fitness are the ideal candidates to reopen with capacity often operating at below 50 people. Franchise gyms are thought to be a part of larger gatherings, which have yet to be named as part of B.C.’s phase 2 reopening plan.

