Interior Region First Nation, Interior Health and First Nations Health Authority executives renewed their Partnership Accord on June 5. (Submitted photo)

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

The seven interior First Nations and Interior Health renewed their Partnership Accord on June 5, and extended it through 2024.

The accord, originally signed in 2012, is a commitment to collaboratively improve Aboriginal health outcomes and ensure cultural safety across the health system.

According to a release, several updates were made to the renewed accord.

Federal and provincial government endorsements of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples were acknowledged, for example, as well as the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

READ MORE: Interior Health commits $2 million annually for First Nations elders care

To celebrate the renewal, leaders from the Nlaka’pamux, Dãkelh Dené, Secwepemc, Tsilhqot’in, St’at’imc, Ktunaxa and Syilx Nations attended a signing ceremony, along with the Interior Health board chair as well as the president and CEO.

“We have come a long way in a short time,” said Syilx Nation representative Allan Louis. “This progress is founded on the relationship built by the Partnership Accord Leadership Table (PALT) and Interior Health in the years prior to the first signing.

“Now, with renewal of the Partnership Accord, we continue to enhance this relationship. Our challenge now is to ensure equal access for all health services in a culturally appropriate way.”

Secwepemc Nation representative and PALT co-chair Charlene Belleau said the renewal was an “important milestone on a long journey to culturally safe and equitable health care for our people.”

“Our growing partnership with Interior Health is a key part of this process,” Belleau said.

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown agreed.

“I am proud and honoured to work in partnership with Interior First Nations as we continue to strengthen our relationships and work to have a positive, measureable impact on health and wellness outcomes for First Nations people,” Brown said.

“I am personally committed to this work, and to cultural safety and cultural humility being embedded in all aspects of care across Interior Health. I am excited to see what else we can achieve together through continued collaboration in the years ahead.”

READ MORE: Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PSO’s Graduating Class of 2019 is ready to take on the world
Next story
Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Hess family combines history and harmony in classic country show

‘That’s what tonight is about: songs and how wonderful they can be’

Gina Myhill-Jones ready to roll up her sleeves for locals

‘Even as a very young person, I became interested in activism and advocacy’

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Mile 108 Elementary skips its way to success

Students raise $6,491 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is suspected to be human caused

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Most Read