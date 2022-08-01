Injured hiker, second climber rescued by BCVSAR near Mount Waddington July 29

Two hikers were rescued near Mount Waddington Friday, July 29 by Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue. (Photo submitted) Access Helicopters transported Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue members to the remote area. (Photo submitted) When one of two hikers was injured from a falling rock the two sent out a SPOT/Inreach SOS from their location which was in between Serra Peak 4 and 5. (Image submitted) A map shows the location of the rescue near Mount Waddington. (Image submitted)

A pair of hikers were rescued from a remote area near Mount Waddington on Friday, July 29 after one of them became injured by a falling rock.

The two hikers were climbing between Serra Peak 4 and 5, near Mount Waddington when one climber was struck by a falling rock in the arm and leg, said a spokesperson with Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue (BCVSAR).

When the pair realized the injured climber had a large gash that was bleeding profusely, they activated their SPOT/Inreach SOS.

“The location is extremely remote, located near-equidistant to Bella Coola, Campbell River, and West Chilcotin SAR response areas,” said the BCVSR spokesperson. “The climbers were at roughly 11,000-ft elevation when the incident occurred.”

Upon receiving the SPOT/Inreach notification the RCMP alerted BCVSAR and the group was paged out at 2:09 p.m.

Access Helicopters had a machine operating in the area of Bella Coola and once BCVSAR was activated was able to convey the rescue team.

An initial team was sent to make visual or actual contact with the climbers to either rescue with hover exit/entry, assess and treat injuries, or if unable to do so, formulate another plan.

On arrival at the Inreach coordinates, the team made visual contact with the hikers who were nested between Serra peaks 4 and 5.

The pilot deemed the hover exit/entry too difficult with the weight onboard and a staging area was selected nearby.

All equipment was removed from the helicopter, and two of the three rescuers were left to attend to the equipment and receive the injured climber if the helicopter was able to reach them.

The pilot was able to gain access to the injured climber with the remaining rescue team member onboard, and ferried each person back to the staging point where the subject was treated and had his leg immobilized for transport.

Upon return to the Bella Coola airport the injured hiker was handed off to BC Emergency Health Services at approximately 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday July 27, BCVSAR rescue another distressed hiker from Mount Nusatsum.

