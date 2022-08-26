A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

A police vehicle is seen outside of a Lynrick Road home on the morning of Aug. 25. (Contributed)

Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

RCMP and emergency services were called at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24)

Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Services responded to a case of a one-year-old who was unconscious on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24).

When the RCMP arrived to the 1600-block of Lynrick Road, they found a family member giving the infant CPR on the hood of a vehicle. The family told officers the infant might have ingested an unknown substance.

The one-year old was given Narcan at the scene and responded positively. They were still taken to hospital for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is taking care of the child for now.

RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit has opened a file and the investigation is still on-going.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that this once again demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse.

“We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life.”

READ MORE: Data from Kelowna crane collapse allowed to be held onto by RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

babysittingBreaking NewsKelowna

Previous story
U.S. seeks approval of plea deal for Quebec woman accused of trying to poison Trump
Next story
Health-care crisis poised to escalate on Vancouver Island, leaked documents show

Just Posted

Bannock Slaps pitcher Shane Miller leaps up to make a pitch during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Memorial tournament held for Steven Daniels

Cathy Steigleder loves making and selling sock gnomes at local craft fairs like the 108 Heritage Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad for gnomes in 100 Mile House

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target