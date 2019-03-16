Indigenous Tourism BC and CCCTA team up

Indigenous Tourism BC and the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a co-ordinated and collaborative approach “in promoting growth and increased awareness of Indigenous tourism in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region.

“There are exceptional Indigenous experiences, an abundance of cultural sharing opportunities and untapped potential to support a thriving Indigenous tourism economy in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast,” according to Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association. “I am thrilled with today’s memorandum of understanding signing and what it means to those businesses and entrepreneurs looking to support their families and way of life.”

The parties agree there is an opportunity to promote awareness and connectivity to tourism stakeholders, policy makers, leaders and organizations to understand the value of Indigenous cultural tourism and the value of non-Indigenous tourism.