Increase in property crime, caution urged handling street drugs

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 93 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Animal strikes

Several reports of vehicles striking animals were reported during this past week. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries at any of these incidents. RCMP would like to remind local drivers to watch out for wildlife and slow down when passing the animals in order to help avoid a collision when possible.

Aggressive shoplifter

On April 21, an aggressive shoplifter was reported by Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House. A small amount of items were taken from the pharmacy area of the store. The suspect was confronted by store staff once outside the store, but refused to turn over the stolen items and left in a vehicle. Police were notified. A suspect has been identified and charges are being sought against a 31-year-old woman from 100 Mile House.

Break and enter

On April 21, a break and enter was reported from a seasonal residence along Timothy Lake Road. A Property Crime Examiner from the detachment attended to the scene. A Blue Ray DVD player and some other smaller items were taken. The total loss is not known. This investigation is ongoing.

Drugs and knives seized

On April 20, 100 Mile RCMP were on patrol in the downtown area of 100 Mile House when a small car was observed refuelling at one of the local gas stations. One male was refuelling and another male was inside the vehicle. Both males were known to have no contact conditions relating to firearm charges from a previous file. Both males were arrested without incident. The vehicle was searched incidental to arrest. 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine in various packaging, unidentified pills and marihuana were located in the vehicle as well as numerous knives and other items of interest. Both males were released on court documents with additional conditions for a later court date. This investigation is ongoing.

Suspected methamphetamine pills

On April 18, a quick thinking resident in the area of 105 Mile observed what they believed was a drug transaction near their residence along Tatton Station Road after a vehicle dropped a suspicious package at the end of a driveway. The complainant located a small cup with lid , inside of which was a small package they believed was methamphetamine in pill form. After calling police, drug tests revealed positive results as indicated. A suspect vehicle was located and persons of interest were identified by the attending officers. This investigation is ongoing.

Marijuana seized

On April 19th, while Cariboo Traffic Services was conducting speed enforcement, a truck was pulled over for speeding. The smell of marihuana was found coming from the vehicle, so the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was searched and a small grinder with marihuana bud inside was located. The driver was issued a violation ticket for speed and the drugs were seized. This investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers Tips of the Week

There has been an increase in property crime over the last month including theft from vehicles and theft of bicycles. The 100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to take simple steps to avoid being the victim of a crime by locking their vehicles and removing keys from their vehicles. Recording the serial number of their bicycles will also assist in having these items returned if they are recovered.

Further, if you are reporting a crime such as a theft from a vehicle or a break and enter to the RCMP, please do not clean, move or touch items located in the vehicle, residence or business prior to police attendance. Valuable evidence can be obtained from these items on some occassions, so it is best to have police look at the overall situation prior to cleaning or moving items found to be out of place after a theft.

100 Mile House RCMP also want to remind the public to use caution in instances when locating possible controlled substances (drugs) as some street drugs require minimal exposure to have an immediate effect on a person.